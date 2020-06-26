Ajimobi’s Death Is An Irreparable National Loss – PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the death as a national tragedy and a huge loss not only to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his state but also to the entire nation.

The statement said, “Indeed, our party is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Senator Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.

“Senator Ajimobi was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity, as well as political stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.”

According to the party, Senator Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broad-minded Nigerian who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.

“Our party sincerely commiserates with the Ajimobi family, particularly his widow, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the government and people of Oyo State,” the statement added.

The party prayed that God would grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss and eternal repose to the departed.