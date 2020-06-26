APC Meeting: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Violating Oath Of office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his oath of office by using the Federal Executive Council chambers to hold the National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council chamber.

In a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondigan, the PDP described the action as the height of corruption and desecration of the sanctity of the seat of power.

The main opposition party noted that using government facilities and resources to promote the activities of the APC, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has become culpable of the same offence for which he has been prosecuting innocent Nigerians.

PDP, therefore, asked Malami to resign immediately from office and surrender himself for prosecution.

While condemning the conduct of the APC NEC meeting, Ologbondiyan described it as a coup against the party’s constitution which prescribes 14 days’ notice for regular NEC meeting and seven days’ notice in the case of an emergency meeting.

“Our party describes this action of Mr. President, in using public facilities and resources for APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, as the height of corruption as well as a desecration of the sanctity of the seat of power and our national values.

“The PDP says never in the history of our nation has governance been so devalued to the extent of using the hallowed chamber of the highest executive body in the country, where high-level executive decisions are taken, for an illegal, wrongly constituted and Nicodemus meeting of a political party.

“This shameful development is a further manifestation of the level of impunity, recklessness, disrespect for rules and disdain for our laws by the APC administration, whose latest action exposes a move towards instituting the art of running processes and programmes through illegality, illicitness, illegitimate and unlawful means driven by a crude force and naked power,” the statement partly read.

The party’s concern comes hours shortly after President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and members of the National Assembly attended the meeting called by the acting APC National Chairman, Victor Giadom.

The governors include Sule Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe).

Other governors at the Villa were Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, led the National Assembly leaders to the meeting.