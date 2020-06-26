Edo Primary: PDP BoT Calls For Greater Unity After Obaseki’s Victory

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on members of the party in Edo State to stay united.

PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, made the appeal in a statement personally signed by him on Friday.

Senator Jibrin called for a stronger unity after the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He congratulated the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and the Governors’ Forum of the party for their tireless efforts in bringing Obaseki into the party.

The board chairman also appealed to members of the party across the country to take advantage of the current opportunity and form a strong coalition.

He asked them to unite against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the next general elections.