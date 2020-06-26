Ghana Taking Demolition Of Mission Building With All Seriousness – Gbajabiamila

The Government of Ghana is taking the demolition of the Nigerian Mission building in Accra with all seriousness.

This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued on Friday.

He also noted that the country has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy.

Gbajabiamila explained that the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Aaron Oquaye, gave the assurance that the parliament will work with their Executive to ensure the matter is resolved diplomatically.

“Yesterday (Thursday) I had a good and constructive discussion with His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament. He reassured me of the respect and regard the people of Ghana have for Nigeria.

“He stated the Ghanaian government is taking the demolishment with all seriousness and has taken the following actions: 1) Perpetrators have been arrested and investigation is ongoing; 2) the Property will be ceded and all documents handed over to Nigeria under the Compulsory Acquisition Act of Ghana; 3) the destroyed High Commission quarters will be rebuilt by the government of Ghana,” he said.

Gbajabiamila’s comments come three days after the country’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, called President Muhammadu Buhari to extend his sincere apology over the demolition.

The Ghana leader assured President Buhari that he has directed a full investigation into the matter, assuring that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, some suspects linked to the demolition have been arrested and will be arraigned in court.