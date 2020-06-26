Kogi Gov Primary: Supreme Court Affirms Musa Wada As PDP Candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Musa Wada as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ibrahim challenging Wada’s candidacy.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the apex court affirmed the candidacy of Wada on the ground that Ibrahim failed woefully to prove the allegation of illegal thumb printing of 600 ballot papers.

The court further held that beyond failing to prove his case, the appeal filed by Ibrahim is grossly lacking in merit and has become a mere academic exercise aimed at wasting the time of the court.

Reacting, the lawyer to Wada, Jibrin Okutepa applauded the verdict of the court.

He, however, vowed to continue the suit challenging the victory of Mr Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi State.