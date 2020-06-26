National Assembly Leaders Pay Tributes To Late Ajimobi

The leadership of the National Assembly has mourned the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 complications.

In a statement on Friday by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said Ajimobi, who once represented Oyo South Senatorial District before he was elected to two consecutive terms as governor, would be missed by the people of his state and the progressives political family across the country.

According to him, the people of Oyo will always remember Ajimobi for his numerous achievements over which the people rewarded him as the first governor to be re-elected in the history of the state.

Lawan added that the former governor’s death would also be felt by the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially at a time the party has called all hands to the deck to steady its sail.

“We, at the Senate, mourn Senator Ajimobi who also served with merit at the upper legislative chamber between 2003 and 2007 during which time he was the Deputy Senate Minority Leader,” he said.

The Senate President condoled with the family, friends, and political associates of the late former governor and prayed for the repose of Ajimobi’s soul.

In his tribute, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the demise of the former governor as a painful loss.

He added that Ajimobi was a peace-loving man that promoted same among his people and beyond, saying Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a patriotic leader.

In a statement by his media adviser, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker stated that Ajimobi lived a fulfilled life and had served the people of Oyo State diligently and patriotically.

He said he was personally touched and deeply saddened by the death, saying the former governor was the architect of modern Oyo whose legacy would last long in the heart of many Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila said, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people and government of Oyo State, and the country as a whole, especially the larger APC family.

“Late Abiola Ajimobi was a strong pillar in the APC fold. Not only that, he was a dedicated leader that left his footprints in the sand of time in Oyo State when he served as governor for eight years, making him the longest-serving governor of the state to date.”

“I pray that God Almighty will grant him a peaceful resting place and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he added.