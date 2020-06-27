Advertisement

55 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated June 27, 2020
Fifty-five more persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,419.

The Ministry of Health confirmed this on Saturday, saying all recovered patients have been discharged from isolation centers to reunite with society.

“Today, 55 fully recovered #COVID19LAGOSpatients; 16 females & 39 males including 16 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 14 from Onikan, 5 from Gbagada, 5 from mainland hospital, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki, 4 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 4 from first cardiology & 9 from @Luthofficial Isolation centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19,” the tweet read.

The ministry, however, urged Lagosians to note that COVID-19 is real and therefore, they should keep adhering strictly to the physical distancing and hand hygiene rules.



