Air Force Kills ‘Scores’ Of Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroys Base In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Tongule and Bukar Meram areas of Borno State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

He noted that the airstrikes were carried out on June 25 after a series of surveillance missions indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities at the two settlements.

The latest military action is “another set of successful air interdiction missions executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole under the subsidiary Operation Long Reach,” Enenche said.

Stressing further, the defence spokesman explained: “At Tongule, where recent credible intelligence indicated frequent convergence of BHTs, about 35 terrorists were spotted by the NAF surveillance aircraft in different parts of the settlement as it vectored the fighter jets to attack the target area.

“The munitions from the jets hit designated areas within the settlement, destroying some structures and taking out many of the terrorists.

“Similarly, at Bukar Meram, a BHT logistics hub on the fringes of the Lake Chad, the airstrikes, which were carefully timed and executed in multiple waves for maximum effects, resulted in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ facilities.

“Several of their fighters were also killed in the process.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism.

This comes as the Defence Headquarters equally asked them to “intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”

See more photos below: