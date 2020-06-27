Ajimobi Had Unfinished Businesses To Complete, Says Aide

Bolaji Tunji, the media aide to the late Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiola Ajimobi said his principal had unfinished businesses to complete.

Tunji, in his tribute message on Facebook, said Ajimobi planned to retire from politics after the expiration of his tenure as governor of Oyo State.

According to him, the ex-governor was persuaded to accept the new appointment as the APC chieftain.

“He never wanted anything else after the general election. He only wanted to take a long, due rest after serving for 8 years without break. But another position was thrust on him. He never solicited for us and he did not want. But they convinced him to accept.

“I know because, in his usual forthrightness, he narrated how it happened. He took the positions because he felt it would benefit his people. I have done my bit.

“There is nothing I set out to achieve that I did not, I cannot be governor again, but I cannot leave you, people, he would say,” Tunji wrote on Friday.

Narrating how Ajimobi fell ill, Tunji said he was called to Abuja to discuss party issues amid the APC crisis, stressing that his principal had signed all the letters of appointment for the peace and reconciliation committee of the APC before leaving Oyo for Abuja.

He said the late ex-governor took a private flight to Abuja and never returned the same.

The media aide said it remained a mystery how the deceased contracted COVID-19.

Tunji said he always adhered to all protocols like wearing masks and washing of hands.

“I still can’t wrap my head around what happened. He was so healthy, he was neat, he took all the necessary precautions even while he sat with us in our open office, he was always with his face mask, and we always observed social distancing.

“We were always quick to give him hands sanitizer any time he touched something. We were conscious of his age and did all we could to ensure safety. We had three spots where you had to wash hands before entering the premises. How did it happen? None of us was sick. So where did this come from? I am still trying to find answers,” he said.

Tunji’s reaction comes a day after his principal died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 70.