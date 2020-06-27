Ajimobi’s Funeral To Hold Tomorrow In Ibadan – Family

The funeral of the late National Deputy Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi will hold on Sunday.

This was confirmed by the family of the ex-Oyo governor.

In a statement issued by Ajimobi’s media aide, Bolaji Tunde, the family fixed the burial date after consulting with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States.

The body of the former APC chieftain will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Ibadan in accordance with Islamic rites.

While calling on planned participants to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the family noted that details of the media coverage will be public by tomorrow.

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced. Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday the 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.

“Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow,” the statement partly read.

Ajimobi died on June 25 after battling with the deadly coronavirus.

Until his death, the APC chieftain was 70 years old.