Edo 2020: PDP Issues Obaseki Certificate Of Return In Abuja

Ignatius Igwe  
Updated June 27, 2020
PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus presents the Certificate of Return to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on June 27, 2020. Credit: PDP

 

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has received his Certificate of Return from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The certificate was issued on Saturday by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was confirmed on the party’s Twitter handle.

Secondus also presented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form to the governor.

See Photos Below:



