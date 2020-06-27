Edo 2020: PDP Issues Obaseki Certificate Of Return In Abuja

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has received his Certificate of Return from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The certificate was issued on Saturday by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was confirmed on the party’s Twitter handle.

Secondus also presented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form to the governor.

Edo 2020: Photonews-The @OfficialPDPNig flag-bearer in the September 19, 2020 Guber Election in Edo State, @GovernorObaseki, collecting his certificate of returns at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/gX6ys6Tuhd — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 27, 2020

See Photos Below: