FAAN Commences Dry Run For Reopening Of Flight Operations

Air travellers within the country may no longer have to wait for too long to begin flying again, as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has been conducting a dry run of flight operations as the domestic airlines prepare to resume commercial flights.

Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 observed the simulation on Saturday at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos after inspecting the compliance level with COVID-19 guidelines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Meanwhile, ahead of the reopening of airline operations, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has appealed to passengers to take personal responsibility for their health beyond the facilities provided.