Gunmen Abduct Nine Passengers In Ondo

Gunmen have abducted nine passengers close to Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The passengers were said to be travelling from Abuja to Lagos in a Toyota Litace space vehicle when the hoodlums emerged from a nearby bush and rounded them off, abandoning the vehicle at the scene.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said efforts made by the police in pursuing the hoodlums paid off as one of the victims was rescued unhurt.

Ikoro noted that the State Police Command is working hard to secure the safe release of the other passengers.

According to him, the command is “presently working with hunters, local vigilantes and other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the wicked act.”

The police spokesman reassured the law-abiding residents of the state of adequate security of their lives and property.