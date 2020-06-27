Man Arrested For Defiling 13-Year-Old Daughter In Osun

The police in Osun State have arrested a 50-year-old man, Adeleye Fayemiwo, for defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

In a statement issued by the spokesman for the State Police Command, Opalola Yemisi, the suspect was arrested following reports received by the victim.

Yemisi noted that the suspect who resides in Agbongbe Street, Ibokun area of the state had unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter, adding that the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“On June 17, 2020 at about 0700hrs, one Adeleye Fayemiwo ‘m’ (50) of B50, Agbongbe Street, Ibokun had unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter, a girl of 13yrs old of the same address.

“Upon information received from the complainant, the suspect was arrested while the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment,” the statement partly read.

Similarly, the police also arrested other suspected rapists, including a 75-year-old man accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The suspect, Jacob Ayinla who resides in Odiolowo area of Osogbo was said to have lured the minor to his house under the pretext of buying local ‘PITO’ drink and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“On 28th May, 2020 at about 1730hrs, one Isiaka Adeyounbo ‘m’ of Ayelabowo street, Ile-Ife dragged a 16years old girl of the same address into his house and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“On 10th June 2020 at about 1800hrs, one Jacob Ayinla ‘m’ (75) of Odiolowo area, Osogbo lured a girl of 15years old of Aresa area, Osogbo into his house under the pretext of buying local ‘PITO’ drink and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“On 14th June 2020 at about 1350hrs, one Oyerinde Oyeniyi ‘m’ (28) of No.62, Mokuro road, Ile-Ife had unlawful carnal knowledge of his landlord’s daughter, a girl of 11yrs old of the same address,” she said.