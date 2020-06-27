Osagiobare Emerges YPP Candidate For Edo Governorship Elections

The Young Progressive Party in Edo State has chosen its flag-bearer for the September 19 governorship election in the state, Mr. David Osagiobare.

The party made its choice during its peaceful primary elections on Saturday at the state secretariat in Benin-city.

The voting module adopted by the party was by a show of hands.

Mr. Osagiobare, after his emergence, said he is in the governorship race to win and not just complete the numbers.

He said the YPP will capitalise on the issues the two major parties in the state – PDP and APC – are grappling with to win the people’s support.

Mr. Osagiobare will contend with the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Godwin Obaseki, and the All Progressives Congress’ choice, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the polls.