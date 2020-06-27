Advertisement

Weapons Uncovered In Delta Church, Says Police Commissioner

Updated June 27, 2020
The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Hafiz Inuwa, says the police have uncovered six assault rifles in a church in Okwe area of the state on June 27, 2020.

 

The Delta State Police Command says it had uncovered some weapons in a church building in Okwe community, Asaba area of the state.

Speaking to Channels Television on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Inuwa, said investigations have commenced into the matter.

He revealed that that operative of the Command discovered the prohibited firearms hidden in Christ Holy Church International building in the state capital.

According to the police boss, a community vigilante and one pastor Freeman Eze was arrested during the recovery who claimed that the firearms were meant for the protection of the church.

Inuwa explained that the police swoop unto action following intelligence report it received on June 23 where the church is situated.

“When we got our intelligence on June 23, we just swoop into the area where Christ Holy Church campground is situated in Okwe.

“We swoop into that place and got one vigilante by name Freeman Eze arrested. Eze is not from Delta State.

“However during the course of our interrogation and investigation at the scene, we were able to recover six assault rifles because pump-action rifles are now a prohibited firearm,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the suspects admitted that the recovered arms were meant to provide security to the church.



