Nigeria Records 490 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovered Patients Exceed 9,000

Channels Television  
Updated June 28, 2020
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

Nigeria has recorded 490 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) from various parts of the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Sunday night while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease.

It explained that the new infections were reported from 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has 118, followed by Delta, Ebonyi, and the FCT which have 84, 68, and 56 additional infections respectively.

Others states where new cases were reported included Plateau – 39, Edo – 29, Katsina – 21, Imo – 13, Ondo – 12, Adamawa – 11, Osun – eight, Ogun – eight, Rivers – six, Kano – five, Enugu – three, Bauchi – three, Akwa Ibom – three, Kogi – one, Oyo – one, and Bayelsa – one.

 

According to the health agency, this brings to 24,567 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

On the positive note, 382 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the various isolation centres.

This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 9,007.

However, the death toll from the disease rose from 558 to 565 – indicating a total of seven new deaths.

See the breakdown of the figures below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Sunday 11:46 pm 28 Jun 2020

Samples Tested

130,164

Confirmed Cases

24,567

Active Cases

14,995

Discharged Cases

9,007

Death

565

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos10,1448,4261,592126
FCT1,7921,20255832
Oyo1,30678950611
Kano1,20028386651
Rivers1,05643458438
Edo96265027735
Delta91270019022
Ogun78222553918
Kaduna70324244912
Katsina54926026722
Bauchi5004943912
Gombe49213034616
Borno4863641832
Ebonyi395503423
Plateau3371721569
Jigawa3171201916
Imo303261384
Abia302922073
Enugu261205506
Ondo2441368919
Kwara217831286
Nasarawa206861128
Bayelsa185769712
Sokoto1511811815
Osun11664475
Akwa Ibom8630542
Adamawa8440386
Niger8444373
Kebbi7628426
Zamfara760715
Anambra715579
Yobe593488
Benue4731151
Ekiti4312292
Taraba199100
Kogi4400


