Nigeria Records 490 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovered Patients Exceed 9,000

Nigeria has recorded 490 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) from various parts of the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Sunday night while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease.

It explained that the new infections were reported from 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has 118, followed by Delta, Ebonyi, and the FCT which have 84, 68, and 56 additional infections respectively.

Others states where new cases were reported included Plateau – 39, Edo – 29, Katsina – 21, Imo – 13, Ondo – 12, Adamawa – 11, Osun – eight, Ogun – eight, Rivers – six, Kano – five, Enugu – three, Bauchi – three, Akwa Ibom – three, Kogi – one, Oyo – one, and Bayelsa – one.

According to the health agency, this brings to 24,567 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

On the positive note, 382 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the various isolation centres.

This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 9,007.

However, the death toll from the disease rose from 558 to 565 – indicating a total of seven new deaths.

See the breakdown of the figures below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA Sunday 11:46 pm 28 Jun 2020 Samples Tested 130,164

Confirmed Cases 24,567 Active Cases 14,995 Discharged Cases 9,007 Death 565