Buhari Has Spoken, We Will Abide By His Decision – Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been reacting to the recent crisis in the party and decisions made at Thursday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which included the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

In a statement, the former governor of Lagos State described the recent infighting in the party as the behaviour of a fight club with party discipline thrown out of the window.

While backing the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the crisis, he asked members of the party who feel aggrieved to accept the outcome of the NEC meeting.

He also addressed insinuations that the dissolution of the NWC would affect his ambitions for 2023, calling it “an alleged political ambition that is not yet even born”.

In his words: “I have made no decision regarding 2023 for the concerns of this hour are momentous enough”.

The revered statesman said he would rather be more concerned about the health and economic challenges facing the country at the moment.