Buhari Mourns Paramount Ruler Of Bachama Kingdom

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of retired Colonel Honest Stephen, the Hama Bachama and Paramount Ruler of Bachama Kingdom over the death of the monarch.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President also condoled with the Bachama Kingdom, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

He noted that the late traditional ruler who received his staff of office in December 2013 served his community, state, and the nation creditably.

According to President Buhari, the retired military officer and 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom distinguished himself in the Nigerian Army and devoted his post-service years to promoting the development of his people and fostering the unity of his fatherland.

He urged the Bachama Kingdom to elect a worthy successor and prayed that God would console all those who mourn the departed traditional ruler and grant his soul eternal rest.

Earlier, a spokesman for Bachama Kingdom, Timawus Mathias, said the traditional ruler died in the early hours of Sunday at his palace in Numan.

“Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old,” he said.