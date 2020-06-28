COVID-19: 41 Discharged From Ogun Isolation Centres

The Ogun state government has confirmed that 41 COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus have been discharged by health authorities on Saturday, bringing to 539, the total number of discharged cases so far.

However, 18 new cases were reported on the same, bringing to 774, all cases confirmed in the State, since the Country’s index case was confirmed in the State in February.

With 17 related deaths so far recorded, Ogun is currently managing a total of 218 active cases in its COVID-19 centres.

The State Government has continued emphasizing to the general public to maintain recommended preventive measures, in order to further curb the community spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state