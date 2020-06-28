French Club Appoint Ex-Super Eagles Star Enyeama As Goalkeeper Trainer

Former Super Eagles star, Vincent Enyeama, has been appointed as a goalkeepers’ coach at French side, Iris Club de Croix.

Enyeama who retired from the Nigerian side in October 2015, was handed the appointment on Saturday, according to a statement on the club’s website.

Iris Club de Croix is a National 3 team playing in the fifth division of French football.

READ ALSO: Ighalo Scores As Man Utd Edge 10-Man Norwich To Reach FA Cup Semi-Finals

The statement from the club added that the 37-year-old former Lille goalkeeper will be in charge of their reserve team and the U16s.

“Vincent Enyeama, ex-Nigerian international, winner of the CAN 2013 … and former goalkeeper of the LOSC (Lille) from 2011 to 2018, will take in charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)” the club said.

According to the Sports Coordinator for the first team, Daniel Strzelczyk, “We are obviously very happy to have him join the club,” adding that Enyeama “will bring his experience of the highest level . ”

Enyeama was part of the Nigerian side that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in South Africa and played at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups with the Eagles.

He also won an Israeli championship with both Hapoel Tel-Aviv and Maccabi Tel-Aviv and clinched the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé prize in France after keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets in Ligue 1 games during 2013-14 season.