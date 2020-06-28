Mass Killings: Gov Masari Decries Activities Of Volunteer Groups

The Katsina state government has decried the activities of the Yansakai groups otherwise known as ‘Volunteers’, for ‘triggering’ the mass killings witnessing in the front line Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this on a visit to Dandume temporary IDPs’ camp in Katsina South, where 879 persons mostly women and children are taking shelter following recent banditry incidents in the area.

The governor while criticizing the activities of Yansakai, said the groups are responsible for making it extremely difficult for security agencies to tackle banditry and other related crimes in the state.

Masari announced that the state government only recognizes vigilante which has also been recognized by law enforcement agencies.

“We don’t accept, neither have we approved ‘Yansakai because in most cases they are responsible for triggering the mass killings of innocent citizens.

“Yansakai can travel 30 kilometers from their place and kill anybody they suspect to be a bandit and when the bandits in the forest come they attack the nearest innocent community.

“It has happened in Kadisau and many areas that have recorded massive killings.

“It is a matter of restoring confidence, but most of the villages that these victims came from are deserted now. But we want to make sure that there is military and police presence before they go back,” Masari noted.

Earlier, the governor visited Faskari temporary IDPs camp as well as the Kadisau community to also commiserate with the people over the recent banditry attacks that claimed the lives of over fifty innocent citizens.