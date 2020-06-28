Oyo Discharges 169 COVID-19 Patients 

The Oyo State Government says it has discharged 169 recovered COVID-19 patients from its’s isolation centre after they were certified negative.

According to Governor Seyi Makinde who made the announcement via his official tweeter handle, the figure raised the number of discharged cases in the state to 508.

He said the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back positive.

Regarding the tests conducted on two members of the state executive council, Governor Makinde explained that one returned positive.

Meanwhile, one more death has been recorded, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 10.