Troops Foil Bandits Attacks In Katsina, Zamfara

Channels Television  
Updated June 28, 2020

 

Military authorities say troops of operation Hadarin Daji have foiled an attack by bandits on Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

Defence spokesman Major General John Enenche confirmed in a statement that six bandits were shot dead while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The soldiers also arrested several suspected informants and collaborators of the bandits at Dunya village in Danmusa LGA following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports by troops.

General Enenche adds that a total of five bandits were killed by troops in shootouts at kurubka and Rambadawa forests in Sabon Birni LGA of Zamfara State, and several weapons and motorcycles recovered from them.



