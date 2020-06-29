APC Leadership: Giadom Hands Over To Governor Buni

The former acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Victor Giadom, has officially handed over to the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The handing over ceremony held on Monday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In his remarks, Giadom assured members of the committee of his readiness to support and work with the team towards the realisation of the party’s goals.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Executive Committee (APC) for rescuing the party.

On his part, Governor Buni appealed to aggrieved APC members with pending lawsuits to withdraw them.

He said, “I urge all party members to heed the appeal by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in courts to please withdraw such cases in the interest of our great party.”

According to the Yobe State Governor, the happenings within the APC in the last few months are not totally strange in a big political party.

He added that internal disagreements were common in all political parties and the APC was not an exception.

Governor Buni, who also inaugurated the 13-member committee, said, “It is time for this committee, therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels.

“It is our belief that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great party.”

Read the governor’s full speech at the event below: