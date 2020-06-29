BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Top 25,000 As 395 More Patients Recover

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria exceeded the 25,000 mark on Monday following the report of 566 infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle.

Just like the previous day, the new cases were recorded across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Lagos – 166, Oyo – 66, Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, and Plateau – 34.

Others included Ondo – 32, FCT – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 24, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue – 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – eight, Nasarawa – seven, Borno – five, Katsina – two, and Anambra – two.

According to the health agency, Nigeria now has 25,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:23pm on June 29, 2020.

On the positive note, 395 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country.

This brings to 9,402 the number of people who have been discharged so far, although eight more patients lost the battle to COVID-19.

The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the disease at 573.

See the breakdown of the figures below:

