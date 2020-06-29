Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Top 25,000 As 395 More Patients Recover

Channels Television  
Updated June 29, 2020
A file photo of a health worker writing on a paper. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria exceeded the 25,000 mark on Monday following the report of 566 infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle.

Just like the previous day, the new cases were recorded across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Lagos – 166, Oyo – 66, Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, and Plateau – 34.

Others included Ondo – 32, FCT – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 24, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue – 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – eight, Nasarawa – seven, Borno – five, Katsina – two, and Anambra – two.

 

According to the health agency, Nigeria now has 25,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:23pm on June 29, 2020.

On the positive note, 395 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country.

This brings to 9,402 the number of people who have been discharged so far, although eight more patients lost the battle to COVID-19.

The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the disease at 573.

See the breakdown of the figures below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Monday 11:58 pm 29 Jun 2020

Samples Tested

132,304

Confirmed Cases

25,212

Active Cases

15,237

Discharged Cases

9,402

Death

573

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos10,3108,5901,593127
FCT1,8181,21657032
Oyo1,37267468612
Kano1,21125690451
Rivers1,05641360538
Edo98667028036
Delta96575219023
Ogun80721957018
Kaduna71422447812
Katsina55125927022
Gombe50313435019
Bauchi5004943912
Borno4913742232
Ebonyi438913443
Plateau4052161809
Imo318273405
Jigawa3171201916
Ondo3082008919
Abia302922073
Enugu261192636
Kwara217831286
Nasarawa213921138
Bayelsa2119910012
Sokoto1511811815
Osun12472475
Akwa Ibom8630542
Adamawa8431476
Niger8444373
Kebbi7628426
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Benue5928301
Yobe593488
Ekiti4312292
Taraba199100
Kogi4400


