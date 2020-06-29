Advertisement

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

Channels Television  
Updated June 29, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, Musa is from Zone 5 of the Nigeria Police Force in Benin City, the Edo State capital, and hails from Niger State.

His appointment followed the redeployment of his predecessor and a Commissioner of Police, Abdulkarim Dauda.



