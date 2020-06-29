Advertisement

Burna Boy Wins BET Award

Updated June 29, 2020
Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on February 18, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)
Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy on Sunday won the BET Awards for Best International Act.

The BET Awards celebrates achievements in entertainment and honors music, sports, television, and movies.

 

 

Nigerian popstar, Rema, was also nominated in the Best New International Act but lost to Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha.

Chris Brown won the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Lizzo was crowned in the female category.



