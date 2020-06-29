Advertisement
Burna Boy Wins BET Award
Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy on Sunday won the BET Awards for Best International Act.
The BET Awards celebrates achievements in entertainment and honors music, sports, television, and movies.
.@burnaboy for Best International Act 🏆 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/OyFrr346AN
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 29, 2020
Nigerian popstar, Rema, was also nominated in the Best New International Act but lost to Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha.
Chris Brown won the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Lizzo was crowned in the female category.
