CAF Club Competitions Qualifiers

Lists of clubs who have qualified for the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions after Simba of Tanzania secured a place in the Champions League at the weekend:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Two entrants permitted

Angola: Petro Luanda, Primeiro Agosto; Democratic Republic of Congo: TP Mazembe, V Club; Guinea: Ashanti Siguiri, Horoya; Nigeria: Plateau Utd, Enyimba

One entrant

Burkina Faso: Rahimo; Cameroon: PWD Bamenda; Congo Brazzaville: AS Otoho; Equatorial Guinea: Cano Sport; Gambia: Real Banjul; Ivory Coast: Racing Abidjan; Kenya: Gor Mahia; Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets; Mozambique: Costa do Sol; Niger: AS Sonidep; Reunion: JS Saint-Pierroise; Rwanda: APR; Sao Tome e Principe: Agrosport Monte Cafe; Tanzania: Simba SC; Togo: ASKO Kara; Uganda: Vipers; Zimbabwe: FC Platinum.

— Ethiopia and South Sudan say they will not enter clubs.

CONFEDERATION CUP

Two entrants permitted

Angola: Bravos Maquis, Sagrada Esperanca; DR Congo: AS Maniema Union, DC Motema Pembe; Guinea: CI Kamsar, Wakriya; Morocco: Tihad Casablanca; Nigeria: Rivers Utd.

One entrant

Botswana: Orapa Utd; Burkina Faso: Salitas; Cameroon: Coton Sport; Central African Republic: Stade Centrafricain; Congo Brazzaville: Etoile Congo; Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui; Gambia: Armed Forces; Ivory Coast: San Pedro; Malawi: Blue Eagles; Mozambique: UD Songo; Niger: US Gendarmerie Nationale; Reunion: SS Jeanne d’Arc; Rwanda: Rayon Sports; Sao Tome e Principe: Porto Real; Somalia: Horseed; South Sudan: Al-Rabita; Togo: Unisport Sokode; Uganda: Kampala Capital City Authority.

— Ethiopia say they will not enter a club

Notes:

— Top 12 ranked countries can enter two clubs in each competition

— Competitions scheduled to begin on August 7 but likely to be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

AFP