Court Grants Further Variation Of Abdulrasheed Maina’s Bail Terms

A Federal High Court in Abuja has further varied the bail conditions granted to a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina who is standing trial for alleged money laundering.

In an application for a further variation of bail conditions, Mister Maina’s counsel had informed the court at the last adjourned date that Senator Ali Ndume has agreed to stand as surety for his client. He, however, adds that the condition that requires the surety having a certificate of occupancy of landed property in his name in Abuja has also not been met.

He, therefore, prayed the court to accept a “certified irrevocable power of attorney” issued to Senator Ndume in the name of one Lawal Ahmed, the previous owner of the land.

Ruling on the application, Justice Okon Abang, said since the defendant has complied with the main condition of producing a surety, the court will accept the irrevocable power of attorney in place of the certificate of occupancy.

Justice Abang however, refused to vary the condition that requires the surety to attend the trial with the defendant and sign a register of attendance on every date fixed for trial.

The trial Judge insists that since Senator Ndume already deposed to an affidavit dated May 5, 2020, stating that he would abide by the conditions, no other deponent can come before the court claiming that the surety cannot fulfill the condition of making appearances in court.