COVID-19 Cases In Adamawa Rise To 84

The number of persons infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adamawa State has risen to 84.

Commissioner for Health in Adamawa, Abdullahi Isa, confirmed this on Monday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He explained that of the confirmed cases, 40 patients were receiving treatment at the isolation centre and 44 people have been discharged.

According to the health commissioner, the state has confirmed 11 new cases while six people have so far died from the disease.

He said Yola North Local Government Area has the highest number of infections – 47, Yola South– nine, Girei – 11, and Mubi North – 10, while the remaining cases cut across the other local government areas.

Isa decried that despite the effort of the state government in curbing the spread of the disease, the state was witnessing an increase in the number of new cases.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information in Adamawa, Umar Garba, called on the residents to comply with the measures put in place to fight the disease in the state.

He stressed that it was important for them to always wear face masks in public places, wash their hands regularly, and observe social distancing.

Earlier, the state government had announced that all its coronavirus patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centre.

The new cases, however, show a sharp increase in the number of infections due to the proximity of the testing centre located at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, the state capital.