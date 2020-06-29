COVID-19: FG To Reopen Schools For Graduating Students

The Federal Government is to reopen schools nationwide for graduating students with immediate effect.

This was disclosed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

Speaking during a daily briefing in Abuja, PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of schools nationwide.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020, through Midnight of Monday, 27 July 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect: Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across State borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July 2020;

“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations,” he said.

The SGF also said that Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise.

He asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.