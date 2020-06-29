Advertisement
HAPPENING NOW: APC Caretaker Committee Holds Meeting
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are meeting behind closed doors at the APC Secretariat.
Members of the committee include:
1. Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun SW
2. Ken Nnamani SE
3. Stella Okorete – Women Rep
4. Governor Sani Bello NC
5. Dr. James Lalu physically challenged
6. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep
7. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps
8. David Lyon – SS
9. Abba Ari -NW
10. Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE
11. Ismail Ahmed – Youth
12. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary
More details are expected soon.