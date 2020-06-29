HAPPENING NOW: APC Caretaker Committee Holds Meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are meeting behind closed doors at the APC Secretariat.

Members of the committee include:

1. Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun SW

2. Ken Nnamani SE

3. Stella Okorete – Women Rep

4. Governor Sani Bello NC

5. Dr. James Lalu physically challenged

6. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep

7. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps

8. David Lyon – SS

9. Abba Ari -NW

10. Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE

11. Ismail Ahmed – Youth

12. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary

More details are expected soon.