IGP Orders Ondo Commissioner Of Police To Restore Deputy Governor’s Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami, to restore the security details of the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a memo addressed to the Police Commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP through Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Allen Sowore had last week alleged that security details attached to his principal were withdrawn on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

There has been a controversy between Deputy Governor and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the latter’s defection to the PDP, ahead of the October 2020 governorship election in the state.

Hours before the defection of the Deputy Governor, a video had gone viral online in which the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner of Police were engaged in an argument in which the CP was accused of stopping the Deputy Governor from moving out of the Government House.

Responding, the Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command insists that the CP did not at any time withdraw the security details of the Deputy Governor.

He revealed that it was the deputy Governor himself that requested specific men and they have since been sent to him.