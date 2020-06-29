Osinbajo Calls For Synergy To Tackle Human Trafficking, Insecurity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for synergy among security agencies to tackle the myriads of security challenges in the country.

He made this call on Monday during the virtual presentation of the research report of the National Defence College Course 28 titled “Border Management & National Development in Nigeria: The ECOWAS Protocol Relating to Free Movement of Persons, Residence & Establishment in Perspective.”

The Vice President noted that effective collaboration among key agencies will help rid the nation’s borders of insecurity and human trafficking.

Giving his remarks after the presentation of the research report and the interactive session, the Vice President said border management affects the economy very considerably hence the need to get all agencies involved in the sector together.

“It is absolutely the correct thing to do, to try and see how we can unify agencies concerned with border management so that there is synergy.

“We must come back to the question of synergy. Why it is that we have the kinds of problems that we have at the borders and ports, and why the delays?” he said.

While commending the participants for a thoroughly researched paper, the Vice President said the research paper touched on important national issues and that efforts would be made to adopt and implement key recommendations.

“I commend you for a very comprehensive, thought-provoking and well-researched paper. The point that has been made also is that we can see the importance of synergy even here. Here is a situation where relevant services have come together including international participants with experience in the relevant areas, and have made what I think is really a seminal contribution to our ideas about border management.

“There is no question at all that whatever we do with respect to border management will affect our economy very considerably,” he said.