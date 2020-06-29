Taraba Govt Declares Three-Day Holiday For LG Polls

The Taraba State government has declared Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as public holidays for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the state governor, Darius Ishaku, gave the approval to enable civil servants in the state to travel to their respective wards and vote during the polls.

Governor Ishaku also urged people of the state to be orderly, law-abiding, and conduct themselves peacefully while discharging their civic responsibilities.