Buhari Flags Off Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally flagged off the construction of the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, said to be the largest of its kind in the nation.

The President who performed the ceremony virtually from the State House on Tuesday, called on governors of states on the path of the pipeline route to create an enabling environment for the success of the project.

The AKK project is a section of the trans-Nigeria gas pipeline with a capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day and will be fed from the existing domestic gas infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai also flagged off the Kaduna end of the pipeline with a proclamation that the project will bring about rapid economic development in the northwest zone and the entire country.

El-Rufai was accompanied at the flag-off ceremony by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Speaking during the ceremony at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the governor said the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano project, will add 3,600MW of electricity to the grid when completed and also supply industrial clusters with constant power.