CAF Postpones 2021 AFCON To January 2022

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to January 2022.

The football governing body confirmed the decision during their Executive Committee meeting which held on Tuesday.

The 33rd edition of the biennial football tournament was scheduled to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021 but has been due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement released by CAF, the date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course but did not state if the 34th edition of the tournament scheduled for Cote D’Ivoire in 2023 will also be pushed back.

The body also confirmed the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the biennial tournament for home-based footballers will no longer hold this next year and moved to 2021.

CAF’s president, Ahmad Ahmad cleared talks about Cameroon being replaced as hosts adding that the Executive Committee is satisfied with the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment towards the hosting of the two competitions.

“Cameroon is ready to host either competition or are within schedule,” he assured.

The African Nations Championship which was also due to take place in the west African country had been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations has been cancelled, with CAF announcing the inauguration of a new women’s Champions League, which will begin next year.

The statement also noted that the U-17 AFCON will take place in July 2021.