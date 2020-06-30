El-Rufai Flags Off Kaduna End Of Ajaokuta, Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has flagged off the Kaduna end of the Ajaokuta -Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline with a proclamation that the project will bring about rapid economic development in the northwest zone and the entire country.

El-Rufai was accompanied at the flag-off ceremony by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Speaking during the ceremony at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the governor said the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano project, will add 3,600MW of electricity to the grid when completed and also supply industrial clusters with constant power.

The proposed Ajaokuta, Kaduna-Kano pipeline, is a section of the Trans Nigeria gas pipeline with a capacity to transport about 2.2 bdt/d of gas.

The gas pipeline will originate from Ajaokuta transversing through Abuja, Niger, Kaduna and terminate at Kano.