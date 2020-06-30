Coronavirus: ‘For Every Detected Case, Five Had Not Been Tested’ – PTF

There are way more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) than had been submitted for testing, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has said.

Speaking at the PTF on COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, Mustapha said in eight out of the past 10 days, the number (of infections) had exceeded 500.

“That is a deliberate sign and a factual indication that our figures are spiking”, Mustapha said.

“Another thing worthy of note and concern is that for every detected case, there is a high possibility that up to five have not been submitted to testing and therefore, not detected. This proposes that on the day you have 500, the likelihood is that that you might have missed at least 2500.”

The measures to curb the spread including restrictions on public gatherings, observing social distancing, and the mandatory wearing of facemasks are still in place.

However, the compliance level to these restrictions has been mixed in the country as there has been a clear disregard to the wearing of face masks; flouting of social distancing rules, as well as inter-state travels, even before the ban was lifted.

Nigeria continues to register a steady rise in new cases, with 25,133 infections and 573 deaths recorded so far.