Nine Killed, Six Injured In Bauchi Land Dispute

Nine people have been killed and six injured following a land dispute between farmers and herders in Malunje, Zadawa village area in Hardawa district of Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Local Government Authority is also said to be caught up in the dispute resulting to the death of some of the land officers.

Channels Television learnt that the crisis broke out Monday and spilled into Tuesday morning when some aggrieved persons carried out a retaliation attack.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Four Militias, Arrest Suspected Kidnap Kingpin

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmad Wakili, confirmed the incident.

He said the police has since dispatched a team from the tactical unit to the area and calm has returned.

Meanwhile, some of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center in Azare.