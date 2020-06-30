Police Arrest Alleged Fake Lawyer In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested an alleged fake lawyer in Ajuwon, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect has been parading himself as a legal practitioner for quite some time now around.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a petition written to the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon police station.

He explained that a legal practitioner reported that the suspect had been parading himself as a lawyer, thereby extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“He has never been to law school anywhere and therefore not qualified to be addressed as a lawyer talk less of practicing the legal profession.

READ ALSO: Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Appeal Challenging His Suspension

“Upon the petition, the DPO Ajuwon division, Andrew Akinseye and his team of detectives embarked on a painstaking intelligence investigation about the self-acclaimed lawyer.

“In the process of their investigation, they came across a woman who was charged to court for an offence, but was duped by the suspect who collected about #300,000 from her to perfect her bail condition, but never show-up in the court,” he said.

The police spokesman noted that the suspect was subsequently arrested after much evidence had been gathered against him.

Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed that though he gained admission to study law at Ekiti State University but did not finish the course and did not attend the Law school.

He however said that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.