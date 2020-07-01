Gov Okowa, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced this on his Twitter handle today, saying he and his wife are well and remain in isolation.

This development comes on the heels of tests conducted on the governor’s family after a few days of self-isolation.

The governor and his family went into isolation on Friday after one of their daughters tested positive for the virus.

The two heads of the First Family in the state, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, are stable and have commenced necessary treatment, and further isolation.

The governor thanked Deltans for their prayers for his family and called for continued supplications for all patients undergoing treatment for the pandemic.

He assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at combating the virus in the state, and urged the public to support the government in that regard by complying with prescribed protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Okowa reiterated that “COVID-19 is real. The rate is increasing in our state and the virus is taking the lives of some of our people.

“I, therefore, again call on every Deltan to observe the protocols on the virus while in public, to curb further spread of the virus, especially in the communities.”