COVID-19: Testing Remains Free, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government says that COVID-19 testing remains free for those that meet the case definition in the state and have asked residents and all Lagosians who feel unwell or feel they have had close contact with an infected person to get tested.

According to the government, it will continue to enhance the capacity of the public testing laboratories to test all those who require testing free of charge.

The Lagos State Government launched a consortium of 7 private laboratories in the first phase as part of the testing strategy of the state to increase the accessibility of testing facilities to the organized private and corporate sector who wish to test for various reasons.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled 5,000 transistor radios for public school students to continue to have access to education despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the committee of wives of Lagos state officials who donated the e-learning device, 5,000 face masks to the ministry of education, assuring the students that the equipment will be distributed across the state.