CRSG Urges Nigerian Navy To Help Forestall Breakdown Of Law And Order

The Cross River State Government has appealed to the Nigerian Navy to work hand-in-hand with the state to forestall the breakdown of law and in order in a quest to erect new structures without following due process.

The state governor, Professor Ben Ayade made the appeal when he played host to the new commander, NNS Victory ship, Commodore Idi Abbas, at the governor’s office in Calabar the state capital.

According to Ayade, successive governments in the state had in the past allocated vase pieces of land to the Navy for both administrative and residential use, thus the need to have consulted the state for further development rather than, taking independent decisions behind government.

Ayade described the recent development as a bridge of trust on the part of the navy with a call on them to refrain and follow due process.