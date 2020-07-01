Edo Govt Calls For More Caution As State’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1000

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed worry over the alarming rate of community spread of coronavirus in the state, urging residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor noted that the state has exceeded the 1,000 threshold and recorded 39 COVID-19-related deaths, which he said called for caution from all residents to be safe and alive.

Obaseki also announced the recovery and discharge of 21 more COVID-19 patients who have now tested negative for the virus, following their treatment at the state isolation facilities.

“We have discharged 21 more persons from our isolation centres after they tested negative for COVID-19. So far, 288 persons have recovered from the ailment. However, the number of deaths has risen to 39. The rise in new cases is alarming, so we must all be cautious,” the Governor said.

Speaking further, he stated that the recovered patients have now been cleared to reunite with the society, adding that the government will continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic in all communities in the state, and protect the Edo people.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, said the state has recorded a total of 1,105 confirmed cases, 5,986 suspected cases, 2567 line-listed contacts and 346 persons of interest (POIs).

Okundia noted that while the suspected cases were recorded in 17 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, the confirmed cases were recorded in 15 LGAs, including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East, Etsako West and Etsako East.

The commissioner added: “We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines. Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing”.