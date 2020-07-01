Eight Passengers Abducted In Ondo Regain Freedom

Eight passengers that were abducted last week in lsua-Akoko, in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State have regained their freedom.

The passengers were travelling in a Toyota Sienna space bus from Abuja to Lagos when they were abducted by gunmen and taken into a nearby bush.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo lkoro confirmed the rescue of the victims to Channels Television.

He noted that the police pursued the abductors and they were forced to abandon the victims and escape.

Ikoro said it could not be ascertained if the abductors were herdsmen, saying they were just armed bandits.

The police spokesperson, however, said that the victims were rescued and police are not aware of any ransom paid for their release.

According to him, the police are on the trail of the fleeing abductors, expressing assurance that they would soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

One of the nine passengers had earlier been rescued by the police on the day they were abducted.