France Says Recovered Record 12 Bn Euros In Taxes Last Year

French tax sleuths helped the state recover almost 12 billion euros in 2019, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday on Twitter, calling it a “record” year.

Revenue obtained following tax audits accounted for almost 11 billion euros ($12 billion), on top of which rectified declarations added 358 million euros and judicial conventions involving Google and asset management firm Carmignac another 530 million euros, figures published by the financial daily Les Echos and confirmed by the economy ministry showed.

-AFP