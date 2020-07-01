Kogi Attack: Gunmen Vandalise Structures, Equipment In FMC  

Armed men are reported to have attacked the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, vandalising structures and equipment at the centre.

The attackers were said to have descended on the centre armed with guns and shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away before marching into the building where they destroyed some items.

It was gathered that the staff of the centre were planning to protest what they described as the inability of the Federal Government to set up a COVID-19 screening centre in Kogi State but were stopped as a result of the violence.

Meanwhile, the management of the facility has directed the staff to leave the centre to prevent further attacks.

