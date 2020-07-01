Lawan Condoles With Governor Zulum Over Aide’s Death

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State over the death of his Chief of Staff, Babagana Wakil.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Senator Lawan sent his condolence to the family of Wakil, the government and people of Borno over the sad loss.

He described the late chief of staff as a loyal and trusted aide to Governor Zulum.

Senator Lawan noted that Wakil “made a great contribution to the efforts of the state government in rebuilding a state that has been devastated by several years of a mindless insurgency.”

While praying for the repose of his soul, the Senate President asked God to grant the deceased family the fortitude to bear the loss.